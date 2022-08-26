Aug. 22, 2022
Bernetta E. Glander, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly of Norwood Young America passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Gardens in Winsted. Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation was Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the church. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Daniel Schnabel. Organist was Sandy Kroells. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “My Faith Looks Up To Thee” and “It Is Well With My Soul”. Casket bearers were Adam Glander, Ryan Glander, Joel Glander, Logan O’Brien, Tyler O’Brien, Zach Mandelkow, Carter Mandelkow, Austin Mandelkow.
Bernetta E. Glander was born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Young America. She was the daughter of Herman and Emma (Bovy) Yaeck. Bernetta was baptized as an infant on Oct. 6, 1929, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 18, 1943 at the Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. She received her education in Norwood Young America, and was a graduate of the Norwood High School Class of 1947.
On Sept. 6, 1952, Bernetta was united in marriage to Denis M. Glander at the Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Craig, Colleen and Dana. They made their home in rural Norwood Young America on a farm. Bernetta and Denis shared over 37 years of marriage, until Denis passed away on Nov. 15, 1989.
After high school, Bernetta was employed for six years at Palace Drug in Norwood. After marriage, Bernetta took great pride in caring for her home and her children. She also helped care for their farm and the animals. In her spare time, she volunteered at the school library, and was an avid Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves fan.
Bernetta was a devoted and active member at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg and was part of the women’s guild there.
Bernetta enjoyed baking and cooking. Her famous sugar cookies were shared with all the neighbors during the holidays.
Bernetta passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Gardens in Winsted, at the age of 92.
Blessed be her memory.
Bernetta is survived by her son, Craig (Nancy) Glander of Hamburg; daughters, Colleen (Leonard) O’Brien of Charles City, Iowa, Dana (Jeff) Mandelkow of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Adam (Brenda) Glander, Ryan “RJ” (Brae) Glander, Joel (Kelli) Glander, Heather (Ryan) Benjamin, Megan (Derick) Delanty, Logan (Megan) O’Brien, Tyler (Emily) O’Brien, Zachary (Allison) Mandelkow, Carter (Mia) Mandelkow, Austin Mandelkow and his fiancé Kyla, Sydney Mandelkow and her special friend, Dominick; great-grandchildren, Jozlyn (Jake) Simons, Jared Glander, Natalie Glander, Molly Glander, Jayden Glander, Karson Glander, Grayson Benjamin, Evelyn Benjamin, Declan Delanty, Kaitlyn Delanty, Reagan Delanty, Aiden Delanty, Devony O’Brien, Drake O’Brien, Gus O’Brien, Leo O’Brien, Walker Mandelkow; great-great-grandchild, Mathias Simons; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bernetta is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emma; husband, Denis; sisters, Laura (Clark), Gertrude (Bern), Marion (Everett), Dorothy (George), Betty (Art), Rose (Ed), Ruth (Dick); Brother, Bill (Helen).
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg.
Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on obituaries/guest book.