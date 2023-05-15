May 2, 2023
Bernice A. Baumetz, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on May 2, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was May 13, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Randy Koppen. Pianist was Vicki Wood. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “When We All Get to Heaven” and “Go Now in Peace”.
Bernice Agnes Baumetz was born on Oct. 2, 1934, in Lester Prairie. She was the daughter of Walter and Erna (Strei) Westermann. Bernice was baptized as an infant on Oct. 14, 1934, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 21, 1948, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. She received her education in Lester Prairie, and was a graduate of the Lester Prairie High School Class of 1952.
On May 31, 1953, Bernice was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” H. Baumetz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. This marriage was blessed with four children, Steven, Cindy, Denise and Keith. Bernice and Dick resided in Hutchinson since 1953. They shared 68 years of marriage before the passing of Dick on Aug. 13, 2021.
While in high school, Bernice worked at the drug store in Lester Prairie. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Bernice was also employed as a bookkeeper for National Foods, Econo Foods, and then the Farmers Elevator in Hutchinson. Bernice was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was also a member of church choir, quilting group, and United Methodist Women’s Group. Bernice served as the Kitchen Chair for Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She also served as the rreasurer for Lynn Township for many years.
Bernice enjoyed baking, canning, going to family reunions, and traveling. She also enjoyed family camping trips, swimming, and boating. After their retirement, Bernice and Dick parked a trailer up on the Horseshoe chain and looked forward to going there every weekend they could. Bernice especially enjoyed coffee parties and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Bernice passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center, at the age of 88 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Bernice is survived by her children, Steven (Kay) Baumetz of Hutchinson, Cindy (Dick) Piehl of Hutchinson, Denise (Ned) Bulman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Keith Baumetz of Napa, California; grandchildren, Sonia (Mitchell) Koval, Sara (Michael) Forbes, Gary (Amy) Baumetz, Jamie (Michael) Linenberger, Holly (Kevin) Oestreich, Erin (Timothy) Kittila, Ellie (Oliver) Matthews; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, LaVonne (Norman) Schimmelpfennig; sister-in-law, Beverly Baumetz; many other relatives and friends.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Westermann; mother, Erna Ristow; step-father, Edwin Ristow; husband, Dick Baumetz; brother, Marvin (Elda) Westermann; sister, Donna Mae (Robert) Rozmarynowski; brother-in-law, Donald Baumetz.
