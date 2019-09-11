Sept. 5, 2019
Bernice "Bernie" Moritz, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly of Stewart, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. Officiating was the Rev. Charles Stewart. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Scott Blum performing "The King of Love My Shepherd Is." Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art" and "He Leadeth Me: Oh Blessed Thought." Honorary casket bearers were American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125, Stewart. Casket bearers were Scott Blum, Nathan Blum, Justen Storms, John Neisen, Bill Moritz and Jon Wandrei.
Bernice "Bernie" Marie Arlene Moritz was born Nov. 24, 1936, in McLeod County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Bernhardt G. and Elsie E. (Risch) Blum. Bernie was baptized as an infant Dec. 6, 1936, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 28, 1950. She received her education in Stewart and was a graduate of Stewart High School Class of 1954.
On May 18, 1956, Bernie was united in marriage to Virgil Moritz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with two children, Robert and Susan. Bernie and Virgil resided in Stewart until 2006, and then moved to Hutchinson and resided at The Pines. In 2007, Bernie moved to Cedar Crest and later resided at Burns Manor and Harmony River. They shared 54 years of marriage until Virgil passed away Dec. 26, 2010.
Bernie was employed as a bookkeeper at Moritz Brothers Implement and at 3M in Hutchinson for 30 years, from 1966 to 1996. She then was employed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart as their secretary until she retired in 2006. Bernie was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart and was involved in the church choir. She was also a very dedicated and faithful member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125 in Stewart for 56 years. In Bernie's younger years, she competed in many area water ball fights with the Stewart Fire Department Powder Puff Gals. She was also actively involved in the 3M Club.
Bernie enjoyed bowling and made several trips to regional and national tournaments. She also enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, collecting stuff, singing and reading. She loved to travel and one of her most memorable trips was to the Holy Land with her church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Bernie is survived by her son Bob Moritz and his wife, Sue, of Hutchinson; daughter Sue Gray and her husband, Mike, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Krista Moritz and fiancé, Justen Storms, of Cologne and Bill Moritz of Bloomington; sister Beatrice Watson of Gig Harbor, Washington; sister-in-law Janice Blum of Cosmos; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Moritz; parents Bernhardt and Elsie Blum; brother Arnold Blum; and brother-in-law Alfred Watson.
