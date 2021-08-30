Aug. 8, 2021
Bernice Roth Vorbeck, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake. Private family services were at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment was in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite performing "On Eagle's Wings."
Bernice Ruth Vorbeck was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Acoma Township. She was the daughter of Emil and Helen (Dascher) Lamke. Bernice was baptized as an infant Oct. 23, 1927, in Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1946.
On Sept. 6, 1947, Bernice was united in marriage to Melvin Vorbeck in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Judy and Jan. Bernice and Melvin made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 34 years of marriage until Melvin passed away in 1981.
Bernice was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96.
Bernice enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, and playing bingo. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When she needed additional care she moved to Cedar Crest in November 2016, where she happily lived the rest of her life.
Blessed be her memory.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Judy Brovold and her husband Loren, of Dassel, and Jan Bennefield and her husband Bruce, of Darwin; grandsons, Jesse, Scott and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Lindsay, Nichole and Angela; great-great-grandchildren, Chance, Charlotte, Carson and Hudson; nieces and nephew, Sherry, Steven, Cindy and Lori; many other relatives and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Helen Lamke; husband Melvin Vorbeck; sister Mildred Jensen and her husband Alvin; many other relatives and friends.
