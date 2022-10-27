Oct. 22, 2022
Bernice "Beetzie" Leona Dalbec, 80, died Oct. 22 at her home in Delano after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with visitation one hour prior at Zion Methodist Church, 450 Fairhaven Ave. N. in South Haven. Private family burial with a celebration of life to be held in the spring of 2023.
She was born Nov. 12, 1941. Beetzie loved her dog Dolly, music, traveling, garage sales, and camping at various outdoor events. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always had a smile, a quick sense of humor, and enjoyed having a conversation with anyone. To many she was known as "the mom" and was loved by all. She will be missed for her love of life, as she lived her life to the fullest.
Beetzie is survived by sons, David and Tim; daughters, Debra (Frank) Czanstkowski, Lisa (Keith) Quady; along with 11 siblings; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Leona; brothers, Tony, Bobbie and Vern; dogs, Gypsy and Zippy.