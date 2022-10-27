Oct. 22, 2022
Bernice Leona Dalbec (Beetzie) born Nov. 12, 1941 passed away peacefully at her home in Delano on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, with visitation one hour prior at Zion Methodist Church, 450 Fairhaven Ave. N. in South Haven. Private family burial with a Celebration of Life to be held in the spring of 2023.
Beetzie loved her dog Dolly, music, traveling, garage sales, and camping at various outdoor events. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always had a smile, a quick sense of humor, and enjoyed having a conversation with anyone. To many she was known as "the mom" and was loved by all. She will be missed for her love of life, as she lived her life to the fullest.
Beetzie is survived by sons, David and Tim; daughters, Debra (Frank) Czanstkowski, Lisa (Keith) Quady; along with 11 siblings; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Leona; brothers, Tony, Bobbie and Vern; dogs, Gypsy and Zippy.