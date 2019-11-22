Nov. 19, 2019
Bertha A. Moser, 90, of Litchfield died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, with 7 p.m. prayer service at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Bertha Agnes Moser was born Oct 11, 1929, in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns County. She was the daughter of Mathias and Mary (Schmitt) Unterburger. Bertha worked both in and out of the home as a housewife, farmer’s wife and was employed at various places in Litchfield including Fingerhut, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant and worked in the deli at Super Valu. She loved this job in particular and retired when the store closed. She was a member of Church of St. Philip and a life member of V.F.W. Auxiliary. Bertha’s interests included reading, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, crocheting, watching TV game shows and baking delicious bars, cookies, desserts and pies. She always had coffee ready and a sweet treat to go with it when friends and family would visit. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Jerome (Margaret) Kalkbrenner and Matt (Ann) Moser; daughters, Betty Syverson and Marie (Lawrence) Solem; son-in-law Michael Schrotberger; daughter-in-law Paula Kalkbrenner; brother-in-law Raymond (Ramona) Buttenhoff; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mathias and Mary; spouses, Walter Kalkbrenner and Joseph Moser; son David Kalkbrenner; daughter Karen Schrotberger; brothers, Clarence, Eugene and Carl; and sisters, Sr. M. Padua “Mary” Unterburger and Lucille Buttenhoff and Leola Weisman.
