Nov. 13, 2022
Bertha E. Swift, 100, of Chaska, died on Nov. 13, 2022 at the Auburn Manor in Chaska. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the Riverview Church in Pine River. Visitation will be at 12 noon at the church. Interment will be held at the Norwood Cemetery, Pine River.
Bertha Esther Swift, the daughter of Axel and Miranda (White) Peterson was born on Aug. 17, 1922 in Pine River. She graduated from Pine River High School in 1939 and taught school until 1945 when she was united in marriage to Eldon Swift. Together they farmed west of Pine River until 1969 when they moved to Eden Valley to manage a turkey farm.
Bertha is survived by her daughter Judy (Gale) Dorothy; Larry Swift and special friend Deb, Gerald (Donna) Swift, David (LouAnn) Swift; brother Dennis (Jackie) Peterson; ten grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon; parents; and three brothers.
