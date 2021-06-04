April 18, 2021
Bertha Mathilda Voss, 85, of Litchfield died April 18 at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
She was born Oct. 2, 1935, in rural Belview, the daughter of Carl and Cecelia (Stokke) Knutson. She was baptized at Belview. She was confirmed at the Lutheran Church in Clarkfield, where her parents moved when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1953. In 1954, she married Dennis Ewald Voss at Clarkfield. They lived in Clarkfield until 1968, at which time they moved to Litchfield. While living in Clarkfield, she worked at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and the Yellow Medicine County Soil Conservation District. In 1973, she started working for Meeker County District Court and continued her employment there until she retired in December of 1995.
She and Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and spending their winters in Arizona. Bertha also was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League and taught Vacation Bible School. Previous years she was active in Homemakers, den mother for the Scouts, and Newcomer’s Club. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. They were members of the GoodSam's Happy Ramblers Camping Group.
She is survived by her children, Debra Vedbraaten of Litchfield, Paula (Robert) Gilsrud of Richmond, Douglas (Rebecca) Voss of Akeley, Mark (Colleen) Voss of Savage, and Brenda (Jay) Storms of Spotsylvania, Virginia; grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Vedbraaten, Heather (Troy) Olson, Jodi (Todd) Reierson, Jason (Lynn) Voss, Matthew (Sarah) Gilsrud, Justin Gilsrud, Amber (Austin) Moyer, Amanda (Carl) Campbell, Elizabeth (Corey) Hintch, Meagan Voss, Jacob Voss, Joshua (Anacari) Storms, Erin (Jordan) Blair, Nathan Storms, and Joseph Owiti; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander and Shannon Olson, Zander Voss, Gabriel, Michael and Elijah Gilsrud, Liam Moyer, Hunter, Maddox and Zane Rasband, Alexis and Colton Hintch, Judah and Abigail Storms, Roselyn, and Silas Blair; and her step-children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Linda Voss; brother Richard (Betty) Knutson; sisters-in-law, Betty Knutson and Randine Knutson; brother-in-law David (Karen) Voss; cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dennis Voss; son Michael Voss; brothers, Murlon & Burton Knutson; sister Ellen Smith Beckstrand; brothers-in-law, Harvey Smith and Donn Beckstrand; son-in-law Arlyn Vedbraaten; grandson Adam Gilsrud; great-grandson Noah Blair.
