Nov. 2, 2020
Betty A. Jensen, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Nov. 2, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Nov. 5. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was David Skaar performing "How Great Thou Art," and "The Lord's Prayer." Eulogist was Amanda Gerold. Congregational hymn was "Amazing Grace." Honorary urn bearers were Betty's grandchildren, Traci Frizzell, Erin Jensen, Dani Norberg, Andrew Norberg, Thomas Gerold, David Gerold and Amanda Gerold.
Betty Ann Jensen was born May 21, 1935, in Wheaton. She was the daughter of Helge P. and Mattie S. (Berg) Bly. Betty was baptized as an infant June 23, 1935, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Minneapolis and was a graduate of Marshall High School Class of 1952. Betty then furthered her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield for two years where she met and fell in love with Dave.
On June 18, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to David Harry Jensen in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with three children, Mark, Lori and Marsha. Betty and David resided in Minneapolis for three years until they moved to Hutchinson in 1958. They shared 63 years of marriage until the passing of David Monday, July 30, 2018.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed at Bridgeman's in Dinkytown, 1st National Bank of Minneapolis, and volunteered for various organizations in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed community musical groups, sewing, golfing, downhill skiing, bowling, crossword puzzles, pets and animals, bridge clubs, and playing card games with family. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and truly loved being a member of the Hillbilly Honeys, a local hee-haw-based singing group. She was involved with the Hutchinson Jaycees, Masonic Blood Bank, Meals On Wheels, school photos in the fall with the Brinkman's Studio, and was the director of the Faith Lutheran Church children's choir. Betty was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Betty is survived by her children, Mark Jensen of Parker, Colorado, Lori Norberg and her husband Peter of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Marsha Gerold and her husband John of Monticello; grandchildren, Traci Frizzell, Erin Jensen, Dani Norberg, Andrew Norberg, Thomas Gerold, David Gerold and Amanda Gerold; great-grandchildren, Rosalie Frizzell, Samuel Frizzell, Dean Norberg, Isaac Gerold and Maya Gerold, and many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Helge and Mattie Bly; husband David H. Jensen; and brother Peter Bly.
