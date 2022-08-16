Aug. 15, 2022
Betty Lorraine (Chellin) Anderson, 94, of Dassel, formerly of Litchfield died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her residence. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel. The interment of the urn will be at the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one hour prior to the service at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel.
Betty Lorraine (Chellin) Anderson, was born in the Litchfield Hospital on Sept. 4, 1927. Her parents were Gladys Ione (Watkins) Chellin and Lloyd Kermit Chellin. This family farmed and lived near Litchfield and Grove City.
Betty attended Litchfield and Grove City public schools. Growing up was a happy time for her. She graduated in 1945, as valedictorian of her class from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, a private school owned by the Covenant Denomination. She lived and worked in Minneapolis from 1943-1946.
Upon Arthur’s return from the Navy after World War II, Betty married Arthur L. Anderson at the Litchfield Swedish Mission Covenant Church on May 24, 1946. They met and fell in love during their attendance at Grove City High School. They were lifelong members of the Litchfield and Dassel Covenant Churches, they also met many of their closest friends there.
Art and Betty farmed near Grove City, where their son, Barry and daughter, Bonnie were born. In 1958, they moved to Litchfield where their daughter, Kimathie was born. They owned and operated some small businesses there. Betty started working as city clerk for the City of Litchfield and worked there for twenty-six years.
In 1971, they moved to a farm they purchased adjacent to Lake Ripley near Litchfield. In 1986, they discontinued farming and built a new home nearby. In 1994 they bought their first motorhome.
On Jan. 1, 1996, both Art and Betty retired and began motor homing for months at a time. They were often accompanied on shorter trips by their Minneapolis granddaughters, Sashi, and Krysta. Art and Betty traveled all over the United States and Canada, sometimes with family and friends, but usually they spent winters in Texas, Arizona, and Florida. They usually spent the summers in Canada and Minnesota.
In 1999, they sold their Lake Ripley home and rented an apartment in Grove City. In 2000, their son Barry died from a cancerous brain tumor. In 2002, they bought a new twin home in Dassel, where their covenant church is, and many friends live.
In 2009, they sold their motorhome and bought a small winter home in Edinburg, Texas. They returned to Dassel, and Art passed away suddenly. They had been married for 64 years. Kim and Larry had purchased a home near Betty in Texas, so she continued to spend winters in Texas. Bonnie retired in 2022 from Minnehaha Academy, the high school that Betty graduated from.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Art in 2010; her son Barry in 2000; her parents; brother Kermit in 2012; sister Sally in 2018; grandson Tony in 2018; daughter-in-law Candy in 2018; sister-in-law Evelyn in 2021; and a granddaughter-in-law Shelley in 2022.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Anderson of Minneapolis and Kimathie (Larry Olson) Nelson of Minneapolis; granddaughters, Heidi Lee, Krysta (RD) Watters, and Sashi (Curtis) Smith; eleven great grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Blair, Michaela, Alexa, Taya, Kya, Aria, Elise, CJ, and Maiya; two great great grandchildren, Cadence, and Jordan Jr.; brother-in-law Gene Bak of Alexandria; daughter-in-law Kathy (Tim) Anderson of New London.
Betty gives many thanks to family and friends who have loved and supported her. Most of all to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for his love and support forever.