Feb. 27, 2021
Betty Ann Lydia Kurth, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Sat., Feb. 27, 2021, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial services are at 11 a.m., on Sat., Mar. 13, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery columbarium in Hutchinson. Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran School – 20917 Walden Ave, Hutchinson, MN 55350 OR the American Heart Association – www.heart.org/ Clergy officiating is The Rev. Greg Tobison. Organist is Elizabeth Kurth. Congregational hymns are “Behold a Host, Arrayed in White”, “Asleep In Jesus, Blessed Sleep”, “Forever With The Lord”, “Go, My Children, With My Blessing” and “How Great Thou Art”. Urn bearer is Donald Kurth.
Betty Ann Lydia Kurth was born on July 14, 1935, in Springfield. She was the daughter of Albert and Myrtle (Klasyna) Rogotzke. Betty Ann’s family lived on a farm west of Sanborn. They attended Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn, where Betty Ann was baptized on Sept. 1, 1935, by The Rev. Reinhold Schierenbeck and confirmed in her faith on Apr. 10, 1949, by The Rev. Water P. Scheitel. Betty Ann attended Dr. Martin Luther Academy in New Ulm, for her high school years. She continued her education at Dr. Martin Luther College (DMLC), pursuing a teaching degree. She accepted teaching positions in Cedar Mills, and in Cudahy, Wisconsin.
On July 21, 1957, Betty Ann was united in marriage to Donald Kurth at Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn. This marriage was blessed with three children, Patricia, Mark and Nancy. Betty Ann and Donald resided in Hutchinson, and shared over 63 years of marriage.
Betty Ann worked as a sales representative for Avon where she sold beauty products for over 50 years. She cherished the relationships that were made with her clients.
Betty Ann always loved music, especially sacred music. She started taking piano lessons as a young girl in Sanborn, and continued with piano and organ studies at her high school. When she was employed as a parochial teacher, she led the music portion of daily devotions. For many years, Betty Ann shared her joy of music and scripture through the planning and teaching of the children's Christmas programs at church. She also taught piano lessons.
Betty Ann was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was a church organist for over 40 years, a commitment to be available on weekends, religious holidays, and any other times she might be needed. In the early years, she walked to church to practice piano and organ. Shortly after Nancy was born, Betty Ann and Don purchased a piano for their home and eventually they purchased an organ as well. Betty Ann had an extensive collection and a strong personal repertoire of sacred music. She shared her gifts and love of music all of her life.
Besides Betty Ann’s love for music, she also enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams, traveling, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Betty Ann passed away on Sat., Feb. 27, 2021, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be her memory.
Betty Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Kurth of Hutchinson; children, Patricia (John) Paulsen of Hutchinson, Mark Kurth of Hutchinson, Nancy (Paul) Utke of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Angela Utke, Alison Utke, Jessica Paulsen (Josh Rose), and Andrew (Caitlin) Paulsen; great-grandchildren, Keagan Paulsen and Finley Paulsen; sister, Mary Jane Rogotzke of Bloomington, MN; sisters-in-law, Helen Rogotzke of Sanborn, Evelyn Rogotzke of Sanborn, Elvera Lang of Stewart; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Betty Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Myrtle Rogotzke; brothers, Albert Rogotzke, John Rogotzke, Richard Rogotzke and his wife, Sharon, and Robert Rogotzke and his wife, Delores; parents-in-law, Rudolph and Augusta Kurth; brother-in-law, Donald Lang.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.