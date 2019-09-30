Sept. 24, 2019
Betty Jane (Duesterhoeft) DeWees, 93, of Richfield passed away peacefully Sept. 24. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave., Richfield, Minnesota 55423. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling.
Betty was born Dec. 13, 1925.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; sisters, Phyllis and Avis; and parents William and Emma Duesterhoeft.
She is survived by her children, Sue, Howard (Deb) and Scott (Gail); and grandchildren, Sara and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, please keep a happy thought in your heart for Betty.
Arrangements by Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612 869-3226, morrisnilsen.com.