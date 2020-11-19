Nov. 4, 2020
Betty (Miller) Farnham, 91, of Fridley passed away Nov. 4. A celebration of life for Betty will be in 2021. Memorials to the Animal Humane Society.
Betty grew up in Darwin. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947. She was a graduate of St. Cloud State and taught in the Richfield schools for 35 years.
She was a member of the following organizations: REAM, Minnesota Territorial Pioneers, University Rapture Center, and the Guide Dog Foundation. Betty volunteered at the Foundation for the Blind for 20 years.
Betty is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry; step-daughters, Debra Farnham, Roxann Swan, Kerry (Robin) Eichten, and Carol Bruggers; sister Carole (Ben) Heyda of Waverly; and brother Dale (Carol) Miller of Paynesville.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vic and Bertha Miller; sister June (Milt) Goemer; and brother Charles (Maxine) Miller.