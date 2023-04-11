March 29, 2023
Betty J. Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral Service was Tuesday, April 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Lake Lillian Community Cemetery in Lake Lillian Township. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace” and “Here I Am Lord”. Casket bearers were, Don DeMeyer, Andy DeMeyer, Tessa Ewert, Tim Schlueter, Hayden Kruse, Rachel Kruse.
Betty Jane Garberich was born on Aug.10, 1929, in Hector. She was the daughter of Edwin and Sarah Thelma (Harding) Hauer. Betty was baptized on April 17, 1930 at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in May 1943, at First Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. She received her education through the eighth grade at District 105 in Lake Lillian.
On Aug. 1, 1952, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Garberich at First Lutheran Parsonage in Lake Lillian. This marriage was blessed with five children, Sharon, Brenda, Donnette, Paula, Denise. Betty and Donald resided in Cosmos and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 47 years of marriage until Donald passed away on Feb. 2, 2000.
Betty was employed at the Cosmos Nursing Home. She retired in 1991. Betty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Betty enjoyed camping, dancing, and word search puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Betty passed away on Wednesday, March 29, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Betty is survived by her children, Sharon Jenkins and her significant other, Tom Rennecke of Hutchinson, Brenda DeMeyer and her husband, Jim of Hutchinson, Donnette Garberich of Bloomington, Paula Schlueter and her husband, Joel of Hutchinson, Denise Kruse of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Don (Jodi) DeMeyer, Andy (Annie) DeMeyer, Tessa (Kyle) Ewert, Tim (Gina) Schlueter, Hayden (Abby) Kruse, Rachel Kruse (fiancé Tyler Konz); step-grandchildren, Chad Jenkins and family, Todd Jenkins and family, Scott Jenkins; great grandchildren, William and Jacob DeMeyer, Parker, Grayson, and Adeline Ewert, Etta, Olive, and Graham DeMeyer; sister-in-law, Sue Hauer; many other relatives and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Sarah Hauer; husband, Donald Garberich; siblings, Roger (Phyllis) Hauer, Sarah (Earl) Garberich, LeRoy (Dorene) Hauer, Oliver (Phyllis) Hauer, Richard Hauer; son-in-law, Harlan Jenkins.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.