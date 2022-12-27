Dec. 19, 2022
Betty J. Henke, wife of David, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist was Jane Vacek. Soloist was Barbara DeVries; "Silent Night, Holy Night". Congregational hymns were, "Onward Christian Soldiers", "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" and "What A Friend We Have In Jesus". Urn bearers were, Morgan Mann, Michael Mann, Rilee Henke.
Betty Jane Louise Henke was born on Dec. 13, 1947, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Harold and Marie (Schultz) Plamann. Betty was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1965.
On Oct. 10, 1970, Betty was united in marriage to David Henke at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. This marriage was blessed with two children, Angela and Erik. Betty and David resided in Hutchinson. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Betty was employed as an executive assistant for Mid-Country Bank in Hutchinson. She retired in 2011. Betty was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. She was also very active in church and community activities.
Betty enjoyed bowling, gardening, flowers, country music, winter vacations, and spending time at their cabin on Star Lake. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Betty passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Betty is survived by her husband David Henke of Hutchinson; children, Angela (Justin) Mann of Mora, Erik Henke (significant other Carrie Stolp) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Morgan and Michael Mann, Rilee Henke; sisters, Joyce (Greg) Wieweck of Stewart, Donna (Dave) Telecky of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Plamann; brother Roger Plamann.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.