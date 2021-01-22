Dec. 4, 2020
Betty Ann Holmgren, 91, passed away from natural causes Dec. 4 in Carmel, California, where she had resided at Carmel Valley Manor for the last eight years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be later this summer at Nativity Episcopal Church in Burnsville. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Betty was born in Minneapolis, to Myrtle Jorgenson and Arthur Krout Nov. 3, 1929. The family moved from Minneapolis, to a farm near Forest City. After graduating from nearby Litchfield High School, Betty met Donald Holmgren, also from the Litchfield area. They married and had three children. Don worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and they moved many times before finally settling down in St. Cloud. Because of moving so often, Betty learned quickly to adjust to new faces and surroundings.
While in St. Cloud, Betty was a PTA president at Jefferson grade school. She also worked as credit manager for a retail ladies clothing store for many years. After retiring, Betty and Don moved to Mesa, Arizona where they later became tour guides for a local travel agency and were able to travel the world over visiting many countries as diverse as Sweden and Panama. Betty and Don loved to dance. Whether it was square dance, ballroom, polka; if there was music, they were dancing. Throughout her life, Betty always enjoyed learning new things and read on a variety of topics.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Larry (Teresa) Holmgren and David (Lynn) Holmgren; her sister Mary Lee Kragenbring; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one soon to be great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don; and her daughter, Janet Lynn (Rodger) Langland, who passed away April 11, 2020, in Carmel Valley, California at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Contact sons Larry cravitz4@aol.com or David holmgrendj@yahoo.com for future date of service.