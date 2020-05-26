May 24, 2020
Betty Jane Rozeske, 82, of rural Silver Lake passed away Sunday, May 24, at Hutchinson Health. A visitation will be Thursday, May 28th from 10:00 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Rozeske will be Thursday, May 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Tony Stubeda will officiate. Alice Nowak will be the organist. Reader for the mass will be Brian Stibal. Honorary urn bearers will be Betty’s grandchildren. Urn bearers will be Bruce Rozeske and Barb Fiecke.
She was born on November 1, 1937 in Biscay, the daughter of John “Jack” & Lillian (Prochaska) Sustacek. Betty graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1955.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Betty J. Sustacek and Alvin J. Rozeske were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Betty loved to dance! She was a fun-loving person and enjoyed life! Betty and Al spent a couple of weeks in March in Florida for twenty years.
She formerly worked as an office assistant for a variety of companies in the area in addition to working at the Corner Bar in Winsted.
Betty belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Survived by her loving husband of sixty years Al Rozeske; a so: Bruce (Lora) Rozeske of Lilydale; a daughter Barb Fiecke (Don Carrigan) of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Peterson and Christina Rozeske, Katelyn Fiecke and Josh Fiecke; other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to thepetersonchapel.com