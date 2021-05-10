May 5, 2021
Betty L. Runke, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 5, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Monday May 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson, with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. David Markworth officiated. Organist was Nancy Kurth. Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “Beautiful Savior” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were Scott Colombe, Sara Colombe, Tim Runke and Mark Runke. Casket bearers were Randy Beers, Jerome Getz, Dennis Dalquist, David Runke, Michael Kurth and LaRay Runke.
Betty Lou Runke was born May 10, 1930, in rural Stewart. She was the daughter of Daniel and Hattie (Rasmussen) Getz. Betty was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. She attended the District 59 Country School in Round Grove Township, McLeod County, through eighth grade.
On Sept. 20, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to Walter Runke at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with five children, Darlene, Reinhold, Diane, Robert and Donna. Betty and Walter resided in Boon Lake Township and shared 31 years of marriage until Walter passed away June 26, 1985.
Betty was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was also employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Inc. in Hutchinson for five years. Betty was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, where she was a part of the Merry Martha Guild.
Betty enjoyed gardening, yard work, flowers, sewing quilts and raising chickens and ducks. She was very interested in genealogy. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Betty became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson July 21, 2018.
Blessed be her memory.
Betty is survived by her children, Darlene Folger of Fridley, Diane Colombe and her husband Greg, of Little Falls, and Donna Knacke and her husband Kim, of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Tim and Mark Runke, and Sara and Scott Colombe; great-grandchildren, Marvin and Miles Runke; daughter-in-law Carol Runke of Hutchinson; siblings, Delores Dalquist and her husband Richard, of Randall, JoAnn Grissom of Dallas, Texas, and Gerald Getz and his wife Clarice, of St. Cloud; brothers-in-law, Douglas Beers of Minneapolis, and James Harrington of Long Prairie; sister-in-law Linda Getz of Garfield; many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Hattie Getz; husband Walter Runke; sons, Reinhold Runke and Robert Runke (at six weeks); grandson Robert Colombe; and siblings, Donald (Lorraine) Getz, Elaine (Robert) Strom, Shirley Beers, Alice Harrington, Roger Getz and Gene Getz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.