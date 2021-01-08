Jan. 5, 2021
Betty Louise Menne, 90, of Red Wing died Jan. 5 at her home, the Benedictine Living Community. A private family Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Church of St. Joseph. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.
She was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Estherville, Iowa, to Arthur and Fern (Priegel) Frauenholtz. She graduated in 1948 from St. James High School, St. James. On Oct. 14, 1950, she was united in marriage to Gerald Menne in St. James. They lived in Litchfield for 16 years where she worked at Stewart’s Jewelry, Christine’s Clothing Store and as an Avon Lady. In 1969 they moved to Red Wing where they purchased the Suskovic Jewelry Store, naming it Menne’s Jewelry, which they owned and operated until 1995. Gerald died Sept. 26, 1996. Betty was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Mississippi National Golf Links. She loved golf (in person and on television), traveled extensively (including 20 trips to Hawaii) and enjoyed having coffee with her many friends.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at The Downtown Plaza and St Crispin’s for the kindness and loving care they gave her.
Betty is survived by her three children, Laurel (Russ) Dibb of Parker, Colorado, William (Dixie Carroll) of Brooklyn Park, and Jeffrey of St. Louis Park; two grandchildren, Michelle (Baard) Roppe, and Elliot Menne; two great-grandchildren, Noah, and Caleb Roppe; sisters-in-law, Lucille Kintzi of Rochester, and Bonnie Frauenholtz of Clovis, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one great-grandson, Michael Roppe; one brother, Robert Frauenholtz; and one sister, Jean Smith.
Funeral arrangements are by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.