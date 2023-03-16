March 16, 2023
Betty Ann Nass, 86, of Mora, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, March 16, at United Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral service was Feb. 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Special music was, “Remember When” by Alan Jackson (CD). Honorary casket bearers were, Joshua Schulte, Krystal Schulte, Gracie Tatro, Joshua Tatro, Emmett Tatro, Cale LeClaire. Casket bearers were, Brett Nelson, Kim Hauer, Russell Rauch, Jason Nass, Shawn Wacker.
Betty Ann Nass was born on April 6, 1936, in Clara City. She was the daughter of Heiko and Elsie (Wiechman) Grussing. Betty was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith. She received her education through the eighth grade in Country School near Cosmos.
On Oct. 25, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to Lyle Schulte in Cedar Mills. This marriage was blessed with three children, LuAnn, Harlan, and Jolene. Betty and Lyle resided in rural Cedar Mills, and later moved to Grove City. They divorced in 1979. Betty was remarried to Harold Nass on June 19, 1998, in Watertown, South Dakota. Betty and Harold resided and farmed in rural Hutchinson. They shared six years of marriage until Harold passed away on June 22, 2004.
Betty was employed at Hutchinson Technology, Inc., Emma Dees Buffet, Style Stable, Hutch Bakery and 3M. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Betty enjoyed fishing, embroidering, quilting, flowers, feeding the birds, and collecting cows and tractors. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Betty passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at United Hospital in St. Paul, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Betty is survived by her children, LuAnn Schulte of Mora, Jolene Schulte and her friend, Chris LeClaire of North Branch; grandchildren, Joshua Schulte, Krystal Schulte, Cale LeClaire; great-grandchildren, Gracie Tatro, Joshua Tatro, Emmett Tatro; stepson, Gary Nass and his children and grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Heiko and Elsie Grussing; husband, Harold Nass; son, Harlan Schulte; sister, Evelyn Kruse; brothers, Harvey Grussing and Waldemer Grussing.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.