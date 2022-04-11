April 3, 2022
Betty Ann (Ewert) Zimanske, 86, passed away peacefully April 3 at Northfield's Long-Term Care Center. Funeral was Friday at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale. Burial will occur at Trondhjem Cemetery near Lonsdale.
Betty was born on March 2, 1936, to August and Mildred (Hanson) Ewert in Buffalo Lake. Betty graduated from Hutchinson Public Schools in 1954 and later married Myron Zimanske on Aug. 22, 1954, also in Hutchinson. First they farmed south of Hutchinson, then, in February 1963, they moved their family of six to a farm just north of Lonsdale. In 2012, Betty moved to the Villages of Lonsdale as an independent resident.
Betty worked as a typesetter at Suel Printing in New Prague before starting her own home business "Betty's Typesetting Service." She was a member of many organizations such as the Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary and MADD.
Survived by children, Doug (Jean) Zimanske, Dale (Anne) Zimanske and Darcy (Rich) Chlan; daughter-in-law Theresa Zimanske; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Darlene (Brad) Oestreich and Carol Koehler.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Myron; son Donn; grandson Michael; great-grandson Grady Weinberger; sister Helen (Ewert) Noreen; half-sisters Lorrine Heil and Adeline Hanson; parents-in-law, Fred and Esther Zimanske; brother-in-law Lyle Koehler.
Memorials to the Lonsdale American Legion and Crescent Cove are preferred. Online condolences can be made at whitefuneralhome.com