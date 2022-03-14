March 9, 2022
Beverley V. Lindell, 85 of Litchfield, passed away March 9, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Beverley Viola (Weinzetl) Lindell, the daughter of Matthew and Viola (Verluis) Weinzetl, was born March 26, 1936, in Worthington. She attended school in Bird Island and graduated in 1954. She met Jerome “Jerry” Lindell and they were married on Jan. 3, 1956, in Lake Lillian. They made their home on a farm in Litchfield where they raised their family.
In addition to working on their farm, Beverley drove school bus and worked at Little Pals Daycare. She was a member of Church of St. Philip. She had a knack for decorating and loved to decorate their home for the seasons. Bowling, card playing, and hunting were activities she liked to spend time doing in addition to occasional casino and shopping trips. Beverley looked forward to coffee time and volunteering at the hospital gift shop. What she loved most of all, however, was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Beverley is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Lindell of Litchfield; Loriee (Richard “Artie”) Barnes of Litchfield; Todd (Stacie) Lindell of Dassel; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother Larry (Shirley) Weinzetl of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Viola Weinzetl; parents-in-law, Roy and Ella Lindell; and siblings, Leon Weinzetl and David Weinzetl.
