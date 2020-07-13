July 9, 2020
Beverly “Bev” Popp, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Beverly Jean Popp was born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Wallace “Sam” and Beatrice “Bea” (Stegmeier) Pollard. Beverly was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Congregational Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960.
On Jan. 13, 1962, Beverly was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Popp at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with Mara and Jim. Beverly and Richard resided in Hutchinson. They shared 58 years of marriage.
She was employed as an accountant and bookkeeper at Hutchinson Utilities for 40-plus years.
Beverly enjoyed traveling and road trips especially to see fall colors, spending time with family at the cabin on Lake Manuella. She was also a voracious reader.
Beverly passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 77 years. Blessed be her memory.
Beverly is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” Popp of Hutchinson; children, Mara (Popp) Jahnke and her husband, Jeff, of Sauk Rapids, Jim Popp and his wife, Kim, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kat (Popp) Gritsenko (Yuriy), TJ Jahnke (Stevie), Corey Jahnke (Tammy Philippi-Jahnke), Michael Popp; great-grandchildren, Kyler Jahnke, Waylon Jahnke; siblings, Terry Pollard of Milwaukie, Oregon, Linda Newell-Massinger of Lake Havasu, Arizona; sister-in-law, Judy Popp-Anderson of Alden; many other relatives and friends.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Beatrice Pollard; mother and father-in-law, Harvey and Mary Popp; sister-in-law, Joanne Means; brother-in-law, Ruben Anderson.
The Popp family would like to thank Allina Hospice for the loving care and assistance they received.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.