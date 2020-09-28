Sept. 21, 2020
Beverly D. Linde, 78, of Accokeek, Maryland, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Bryans Road, Maryland. Interment is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Beverly Diane Linde was born May 3, 1942, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Eldred and Rosetta (Runke) Miller. She was baptized and confirmed in Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1960 and from the University of Minnesota in 1964.
She married George June 19, 1965, and they had 46 years together until George preceded her in death. Beverly taught elementary school for two years in Minnesota and then for 30 years in Prince George County, Maryland. During her teaching career she spent three years leading child study groups for the University of Maryland. Beverly was also an active and involved member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Bryans Road. She was a member of the Ladies Guild and occasionally held offices. She was Sunday school superintendent and in charge of vacation Bible school. She prepared the altar for worship and wrote a short, illustrated guide of instructions for preparing the altar. Beverly enjoyed baking bread for communion. She enjoyed her work with the team of Stephen’s Ministry in the congregation.
Bev and George enjoyed traveling in the U.S. They drove to Alaska and camped in their VW van. They drove across the U.S. at least four times. They enjoyed some international travel together, especially the Munich Olympics in 1972 and later cruises on the Rhone and Rhine with good friends. They enjoyed spending time on their boat the “Impatience.” Bev enjoyed anchoring more times when the weather was rough. She also enjoyed working around their property, especially the major projects like taking down a tree, cutting and splitting it up for firewood. She also had a garden and did much canning from her harvest, especially making pizza sauce and canning pickles.
After George’s death, Beverly spent social time with a group of “girl friends” who enjoyed going out to eat, a good glass of wine and traveling. With some of those friends she was able to visit many places around the world — Asia, Central and South America, as well as most of Europe. Please remember that Beverly was thankful for your friendship and the loving care of her many friends and family.
Those living to remember her are her brother Jeffrey and his wife Anita of Hutchinson, her two nephews Michael (his wife Barb and children Tim and Nicole) of Litchfield, and Peter (his wife Cassie and child Ella) of Laramie, Wyoming; and her niece Stephanie Graf (husband Trent and daughters Taylor and Krista) of Buffalo. She is also remembered by George’s family; his sister Maija and husband Frank Sedzielarz and family, Alija (her children Liliana and Cecelija) and Aleks; along with many other relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Eldred and Rosetta Miller of Hutchinson; sister Diedra Indelcoffer; and husband George.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.