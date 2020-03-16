March 4, 2020
Beverly E. Martens, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, March 4, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, March 16. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Trinity Cemetery in Lynn Township, McLeod County. The Rev. JJ Morgan officiated. Casket Bearers were Allan Duesterhoeft, Nathan Duesterhoeft, Brian Damlow, Kurt Reiner, Darrel Rusch, and Ron Burich
Beverly Elaine (Watland) Martens was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Minot, North Dakota, to James and Ruth (Craine) Watland. Beverly grew up in Fillmore, North Dakota. She was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at The Lutheran Church in Fillmore. The family moved to Detroit, Michigan, and later to Spokane, Washington, before moving back to North Dakota. She received her education in Devils Lake, North Dakota, and was a graduate of the Devils Lake High School Class of 1948. After high school, Beverly continued her education at North Star Teachers College in Warren, and obtained her licensure for teaching country school.
In 1949, Beverly was hired as the teacher for the Lyndale country school, grades 1-8, in Lynn Township, McLeod County. There she met Donald Martens, a dairy farmer just a mile from the school.
On June 6, 1950, Beverly was united in marriage to Donald Martens at the Evangelical Reform Church in Glencoe. Shortly after getting married, Beverly and Donald moved to Virginia when he was drafted from the National Guard into the Army during the Korean War. Beverly and Donald moved back to Lynn Township in 1951 and resided on the Martens family farm where Donald operated the family farm. This marriage was blessed with four sons, Steve, Tim, Jeff, and Dan. They shared 53 years of marriage together until Donald passed away March 28, 2004.
Beverly was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
Beverly took a keen interest in the family’s Brown Swiss dairy herd. For seven consecutive years the Martens’ dairy herd was the top-producing Brown Swiss dairy in Minnesota. Beverly also enjoyed artwork, building floats for parades, and searching the Internet. In her later years, she enjoyed her Arabian horses. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends. Over the years Beverly was able to visit family in many states, including Florida, Arkansas, California, and Oregon. She also visited her family’s ancestral home and stayed with relatives in Stavanger, Norway.
Beverly moved to Harmony River Living Center on March 3, 2020, and passed away there on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be her memory.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Steven Martens and his wife Linda B., Tim Martens and his wife Linda R., Jeff Martens, and Dan Martens and his wife Donna; nine grandchildren, Denicia Ahrenholtz, Sena Bradley, Cara Mills, Eva Messerly, Tia Czepizak, Stephanie Russell, Kimberly Martens, Anthony Martens, and Natasha Martens; 10 great-grandchildren, Joshua Bradley, Zane Ahrenholtz, Lily Bradley, Evelyn Mills, Eliza Bradley, Madelyn Ahrenholtz, Eysa Mills, Nathan Messerly, Liam Czepizak, and Charlie Mills; siblings, James Watland and his wife Sharon, Richard Watland and his wife Karin, Martha Anne Hunter and her husband James, and Linda Gustafson; and many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents James and Ruth Watland; husband Donald Martens; brother Roger Watland; sister Betty Erickson; and brother-in-law Hugo Gustafson.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the funeral home immediately following the service.
