July 20, 2019
Beverly D. Groshens, 90, of Cokato, formerly of Litchfield, died Saturday, July 20, at Cokato Manor. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Beverly Dorothy Groshens, daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Walters) Groshens, was born July 16, 1929, in Alpha, Minnesota. She grew up in Manannah and Grove City, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947. Beverly moved to Sherburn and then the twin cities, where she worked at Commercial State Bank in St. Paul for over 30 years. After retiring in 1993, she moved to Litchfield and later Cokato.
Beverly enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching the Minnesota Twins, visiting with family and friends and taking trips to the casino. She was a member of Litchfield Food Co-op and a volunteer at Meeker County Hospital Gift Shop.
She is survived by her sisters, Pat Sommerfeld of Litchfield and Juanita (Ted) Verhey of Cokato; 19 nieces and nephews; and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Dorothy; brothers, Donald, Delmer, Victor, Daryl and David; and nephew Bruce.
