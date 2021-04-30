April 27, 2021
Beverly J. Zumach, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, April 27, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, April 30, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner and Rev. Brian Brosz officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Rev. Brian Brosz "All Things Bright And Beautiful" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Congregational hymns were "Softly And Tenderly" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were Mike Buske, Tim Oestreich, Marc Davis, Klayton Starrett, Eric Norstrom, and Luke Norstrom.
Beverly Jean Zumach was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Warren and Elva (Ortloff) Peters. Beverly was baptized as an infant Feb. 23, 1941, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth Sept. 5, 1954, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Biscay. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1959.
On May 26, 1962, Beverly was united in marriage to John Zumach at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Lori, Kathy, and Angie. Beverly and John resided in Hutchinson. They shared 34 years of marriage until the passing of John Nov. 11, 1996.
Beverly was employed as a secretary at David McGraw CPA in Hutchinson for almost 36 years until her retirement in 2013.
Nothing was more important to Bev than her family, the farm, and family and friend get-togethers; she especially enjoyed her barn cats and giving treats to the neighborhood dogs. Beverly was a member of New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson.
Beverly passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be her memory
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Lori Buske and her husband Mike, of Plymouth, Kathy Oestreich and her husband Tim, of Hutchinson, Angie Zumach and Marc Davis, of Hutchinson; granddaughter Briana Oestreich and her fiancé, Klayton Starrett; many other relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Elva Peters; husband John Zumach; mother and father-in-law Florence and Wendell Zumach.
