Beverly Ann Klawitter Tenneson, 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls. Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church. Officiating will be the Rev. John Christensen. Interment will be in Trinity-Faith Cemetery.
Beverly was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Hutchinson to Carl and Louise Henke. She was baptized Sept. 3, 1933, and confirmed in her faith April 14, 1946, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Bev attended Hutchinson High School. She worked in her father’s café (Henke’s Café) for several years while going to school.
Bev married Oliver Klawitter Aug. 26, 1951, at Camp Rucker, Alabama. They were united by Carl A. Almer, Division Chaplin. After Ollie was discharged, they moved back to Hutchinson and farmed in West Lynn Township and Bev again went to work at her father’s café. Bev also worked at a variety of places in Hutchinson, including Burns Manor nursing home, Heil Drug, Tiny Tiger and Hutchinson High School, where she was known affectionately as the “snack bar lady.” In 1975, Bev and Ollie moved to Battle Lake with their two boys. She later moved to Fergus Falls, where she was employed by Tradehome Shoes for seven years and at Herberger’s where she retired in 1997 after 14 years of service.
Bev was very active in Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Bev served as Sunday school teacher, young people’s counselor, choir director, choir member, VBS teacher and directed Half Notes. Bev also was a member of Alter Guild, LWML, Circle and Greeters. She was recently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She was a happy, caring person who gave of herself freely. From Cub Scouts to Girl Scouts and all those things in between, she gave with a smile on her face. Bev loved her family. Spending time with her children and grandchildren always brought the biggest smiles to her face. Bev loved anything outdoors, from fishing and camping to gardening and weeding. If she could do it outside, that’s where you would find her.
After her Lord and her family, Bev loved music and participating in anything that music had to offer: dance, band, piano lessons, church and school choirs, and she sang many solos to the grace and glory of God.
On Nov. 29, 2009, Bev married James Tenneson, 18 years after Ollie’s death. Jim and Bev shared more than nine happy years together.
Blessed be the memory of Bev Tenneson.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband Oliver May 2, 1991; her parents Carl and Louise Henke; brother Milburn Henke; sister-in-law Iola Henke, and nephew Gary Henke.
She is survived by her husband Jim Tenneson; brother Eugene (Millie) Henke of Chaska; children, LaCinda (Mark) Benton of Yuma, Arizona, Michael (Kim) Klawitter of Underwood and Randy (Julie) Klawitter of Underwood; grandchildren, Andy (Dani) Klawitter, Lincoln (Maria) Benton, Amy (fiancé Jesse) Klawitter and Jenni Klawitter; great-grandchildren, Patrick Benton and Leo KC Klawitter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
