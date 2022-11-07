Oct. 22, 2022
Beverly Ann "Bev" Nelson, 86, of Litchfield passed away Oct. 22 at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake. Memorial service was Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in Litchfield (Ripley) Cemetery in Litchfield. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Tom Evenson. Pianist was Carol Dragt. Duets by Christine and Andy Nelson; "In The Garden" and "The Lord's Prayer". Reading by Wendy Danzeisen. Congregational hymns were, "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace". Urn bearer was Jesse Troska.
She was born March 26, 1936, in Lancaster, the daughter of Raymond and Charlotte (Clow) Viereck. Bev was baptized in her faith and attended the Covenant Church as a child. She was the oldest of four children, growing up with her siblings, Janice, Kendal, and Linda. Bev graduated in 1955 from Lancaster High School.
On June 12, 1955, Bev married Kenneth LeRoy Nelson of Litchfield. They had three children, Paul, Mark, and Mary. Bev and Ken resided in Litchfield and were married for 55 years. Together they enjoyed travel, attending country music concerts, and gardening. A pastime Bev loved was tending her flower gardens. She also found joy in quilting, reading, and visiting with family and friends.
Bev came from a humble background, but what her parents lacked in money they made up for in their love of family and each other. Bev continued this legacy of love, extending it to her own family. Bev was a social person and genuinely interested in the life stories of others. She volunteered with several organizations including the quilting group at First Lutheran Church. Being generous and helping others is how Bev will be remembered.
Bev received wonderful care from the staff of Cedar Crest in Silver Lake, where she resided for three and a half years. In July 2022, she began receiving additional care from the staff of Ridgeview Hospice. Bev will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by children, Paul (Virginia) Nelson of Las Vegas, Mark (Sharon Kottke) Nelson of Winsted, and Mary (Jesse Troska) Nelson of Hutchinson; she will be missed by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Lee) Forsberg, Rebecca (Justin) Elwood, Rick (Melissa) Nelson, Julia Nelson-Troska, and Erika Nelson-Troska. Bev was the great-grandmother of Christian (Shelby) Forsberg, Rachael Forsberg, Matthew Forsberg, Ellie Forsberg, Brian Elwood, Brighid Elwood, Megan Nelson, and Dacotah Nelson; her siblings, Janice Bjornberg, Kendal (Kathy) Viereck, Linda (Keith) Hunt; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Charlotte Viereck; husband Kenneth Nelson; and brother-in-law Arden Bjornberg.
Memorials are preferred to State Services for the Blind. When Bev's vision deteriorated, they provided her with a digital book player and audio books at no cost. In three years, Bev listened to 186 audio books.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.