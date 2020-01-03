Jan. 2, 2020
Beverly Nickerson, 78, of Litchfield passed away Thursday, Jan. 2. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Beverly is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Nickerson; children, Ricky (Marcelana) Fulp, George Fulp, Jackie (Jerry) Phepps and Rob Nickerson; sisters, Phyllis Myers and Renae Larson; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Agnes Miller; daughter Cheryl Harris; son Scott Fulp; and sisters, Eva Estwick, Harriette Swenson and Jean Deisting.