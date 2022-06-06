May 29, 2022
Beverly E. Rood, 81 of Litchfield, passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on May 29, 2022. Services are pending.
Beverly Elaine Rood was born in Pennock and graduated from New London High School. She lived in Litchfield for most of her adult life and loved socializing with her friends. Severe hearing loss due to Meniere’s disease caused her to miss out on so much of that socializing and her love of music also went unfulfilled, yet she often decorated her living room with musical instruments and symbols.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Irene; two older brothers, Arthur and Howard.
Beverly is survived by brothers, Kermit, Arnold, Sidney, and Dean; son James Wold; granddaughter Kailin; grandson Bao; and great grandsons, Keion and Kaiden.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life and she enjoyed every possible minute just watching them play by video calls. She will be missed.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.