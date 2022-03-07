Jan. 31, 2022
William (Bill) Anderson, 61, of Eden Valley died peacefully in his sleep while visiting friends in Denison, Texas, on Jan. 31. A celebration of life to share favorite memories, stories and to laugh to remember a compassionate spirit who will be greatly missed will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Dinos Lakeside in Eden Valley.
Bill was born on Aug. 17, 1960, to Dale and Bernadine Anderson. He was a 1978 graduate of Eden Valley Watkins High School.
He traveled to Texas and resided there for several years before moving back to Minnesota. He continued to visit his lifelong friends in Texas frequently. Bill was always determined to work regardless of his physical difficulties. His last job was with RIE in Eden Valley.
Bill was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mike (Lynn), Susie (Pete), David (Debbie), Nancy (Dan), and Jim; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Dale (Swede); and mother Bernadine.