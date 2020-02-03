Jan. 28, 2020
Bill Thomas Cox, 54, left this earth Jan. 28. A celebration of life is planned from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Litchfield Eagles Club.
He was born Aug. 11, 1965, in Bozeman, Montana, to Ernest and Merleen (Bowman) Cox. He graduated from Bozeman High School in 1983 and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after. He was a member of the 56th Air Rescue Squadron with his last tour of duty being in Reykjavik, Iceland.
He was united in marriage to Leanne Heveron Aug. 27, 2010, in Deadwood, South Dakota. They made their home in Litchfield. Bill worked for Polytank for the last 17 years.
He is survived by his wife Leanne; pups, Duke and Daphne; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.