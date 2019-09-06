Sept. 3, 2019
Blanche Elsie “Tudy” Pankake, 92, of Dassel, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Augustana Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept 9, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with the Rev. Laurie O’Shea officiating. Interment of the urn will be at Dassel Cemetery. A time of gathering will be Monday, one-hour prior to the service, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel.
Blanche Elsie “Tudy” Pankake, daughter of Henry and Elva (Nelson) Anderson, was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Dassel Township, Meeker County, Minnesota. Tudy was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical Covenant Church. In 1948, she joined First Lutheran Church in Dassel where she was a member for the rest of her life. She had been active in Women of the ELCA and Altar Guild.
Tudy went to district schooling at Little Swan Lake School and graduated from Dassel High School in 1945. Tudy attended De Guilis Beauty College in Minneapolis in 1946. She was then employed in Minneapolis until her marriage to Alan Pankake Aug. 21, 1948, at First Lutheran Church (Gethsemane Lutheran) in Dassel. Together they made their home in Dassel where they raised their three children. She was employed at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. She had also been employed at Ernhart Meats and Stelten Meat Market and as a secretary at Weather Master Seeds and Payco Seed in Dassel.
Tudy did volunteer work in the community, especially Lakeside Health Care Center during the years Alan was a resident. Tudy was chosen “Volunteer of the Year” in 2002. She loved to entertain her family and friends, tend to her flowers and yard. She enjoyed knitting, playing golf and playing cards with her pals. Tudy loved to spend time with her family for holidays and special events. She enjoyed Christmas and would always make lutefisk, potato sausage and lefsa.
She is survived by her children, Reed (Cindy) Pankake of Dassel, Steven (JoAnn) Pankake of Dassel and Pam Rodebush of Santa Rosa, California; six grandchildren, Josh Pankake, Ali Pankake, Travis Pankake, Danielle Johnson, Justin Rodebush and Chelsea Rodebush; six great-grandchildren, Ayva Pankake, Lola Pankake, Ysabela Pankake, Will Pankake, Avery Johnson and Gracie Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alan; and her parents Henry and Elva Anderson.
Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of memorial arrangements.