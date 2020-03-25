March 14, 2020
Bob O Bell, 82, of Gardner, North Dakota, formerly Hutchinson, went to be with our Lord Saturday, March 14, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was in the companionship of his loving family.
Bob was born in Hutchinson, Sept. 25, 1937. He was the son of Levi and Helen (Block) Bell. Bob grew up on the family grain farm and in the town of Hunter, North Dakota. He graduated from Hunter High School in 1956. During high school Bob was involved in FFA, which further spurred his passion for farming. Bob attended Dunwoody Institute for auto mechanics following high school. He served in the Army National Guard early during his farming career.
Bob married Louise Quandt May 6, 1962 in Oakes, North Dakota. They were partners, best friends and companions for 58 great years. They had three sons [Robert (Rae), Hillsboro, North Dakota; Joel (Carol), Gardner, North Dakota; and Kevin, Lake Placid, Florida and four grandchildren.
Bob started his own farm in the Gardner area in 1955, before he graduated from high school. He ran the farm until 2005 when it was transitioned to his son. Bob was still very actively involved in the farm right up until his death. In addition to farming, he also worked full-time at Agway sunflower processing plant in Grandin from approximately 1979 through 1998.
Bob was able to surround himself with what he loved including his wife, his family, his farm and his Lord. Bob concluded his written funeral requests with the sentence, in bold-face type, “I’ve lived a life blessed by God”.
Bob is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren; and siblings, Gaye (Vaughn) Teegarden and Tim Holzkamm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Grandin Presbyterian Church Memorial fund.
A memorial service is planned at a later date at Grandin Presbyterian Church, 401 Brown Ave, Grandin, North Dakota 58038.