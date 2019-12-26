Dec. 25, 2019
Bonnie Kay (Luthens) Kandt, 71, of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25th, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A memorial service for Bonnie Kandt will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. A time of gathering will be held at the church from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Further visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday morning, December 28. The Rev. Gerhard H. Bode will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Paul Otte will be the organist for the service. Urn Bearer will be Emma Luthens.
She was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Hutchinson the daughter of Eldor H. & Stella (Krueger) Luthens. Bonnie was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She was also instructed in the Lutheran Catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church by The Reverend John Beck.
Bonnie graduated from Cosmos High School May 23rd, 1965. On Feb. 13, 1971, Bonnie Luthens and Randy Kandt were joined in holy marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. The Rev. Werner Wetzstein performed the ceremony. God blessed their marriage with two children, Paige and Jay.
Bonnie was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was formerly employed at 3M in Hutchinson, as a bookkeeper at Barrick Well Company and as a teller at First State Federal and at Novation Credit Union. Her employment at Novation was for nineteen years and she retired in 2008. Bonnie enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Survived by her loving husband Randy L. Kandt; children, Paige White of Chicago, Illinois and her significant other Derick Cobb, and Jay Kandt of Buffalo Lake; siblings, Bruce (Nancy) Luthens of Hutchinson and Nancy (Richard) Kurth of Stewart; a sister-in-law Janyce Anderson of Bloomington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family.