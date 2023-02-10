Feb. 1, 2023
Bonnie Jean Ackland passed away Feb. 1. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Bonnie will be buried at Lorain Union Cemetery in Polk County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 6 with a celebration of her life to be at 2 p.m. at Coyland Creek in Frederic, Wisconsin.
Bonnie was born on July 25, 1948 to John Harlan and Betty (Coyour) Ackland in Siren, Wisconsin. She spent her early years on the family farm in Lorain Township and attended Indian Creek school in rural Clam Falls. As a teenager, Bonnie moved with her family to Enderlin, North Dakota and then to Hutchinson, where she graduated from high school in 1966. She attended University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and graduated in 1970 with double majors in social welfare and anthropology.
Bonnie moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for her first professional job as a social worker in 1971. She formed lifelong friendships with co-workers there and enjoyed the new experiences she had in a state very different from the Midwest. Bonnie returned home in 1974 and began her career with McLeod County Social Services; first as a social worker and then as a child protection supervisor. She retired in March of 2011.
In 1979, Bonnie married Richard Fimon Jr. They were divorced in 1991.
Bonnie had many interests in life. She especially loved her multiple generations of nieces and nephews and spent countless hours attending various athletic and other school events that they participated in. She enjoyed being outdoors walking and biking. Later in life, she discovered kayaking and spent many hours exploring lakes in McLeod and surrounding counties. Bonnie was collector of many things but most notable were the dolls she displayed in her home. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat, especially with her Glencoe ‘lunch bunch’ and hosting wine and Christmas parties. She also liked rock painting and getting together with her coloring club. She enjoyed animals and had several pets through the years, including her miniature schnauzer Mitzi who survives her.
Bonnie spent years helping others in her career and enjoyed helping others in her retirement. She volunteered for Harmony River Living Center, Glencoe Meals on Wheels, Heart of Hutch (later changed to Hutchinson Connects) and Habitat for Humanity. She served on the board for the Glencoe United Fund, United Way of McLeod County, the McLeod County Fair and Today’s Women of Hutchinson.
One of her greatest passions was researching her family history. She loved the investigative work involved in solving the mysteries of her ancestors. Bonnie made many genealogical trips pursuing information and connected with ‘cousins’ around the United States, Canada and Norway. She wrote family histories about both her paternal and maternal grandparents and their ancestors.
In May 2018, Bonnie was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Bonnie lost her battle with cancer on Feb. 1, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty L. Ackland; infant sister Judy; grandparents, John and Minnie (Mack) Ackland and Donald and Uretta (Eddy) Coyour Sr; uncles, Donald (Dorothy) Ackland, Gordon (Marian) Ackland, Randy (Gerry) Ackland and Donald (Virginia) Coyour Jr.; and brother-in-law, Roger Behning.
She is survived by her father, John Harlan Ackland; brothers, Ronald (Diane) Ackland, Paul (Jeanie) Ackland; sister, Carol Behning; nephews and nieces, Stacy (Curt) Berry, Skylar (Barb) Ackland, Scott (Ann) Ackland, Jessica (Dean) Larson, Michelle (Aaron) Peterson, John (Martine) Ackland, Tamara (Rob) Bell, Ryan (Tanya) Behning, David (Emily) Behning; and many other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to any of the above local organizations held dear to Bonnie.