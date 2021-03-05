Feb. 28, 2021
Bonnie Heglund, 65, died Sunday, Feb. 28, in Phoenix, Arizona in the care of her family after fighting cancer more than four years. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. A walk through reviewal and visitation with the family will be held from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield and at 10:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Church prior to the memorial service. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are mandatory. The memorial service will be live-streamed starting at 11:00 a.m. CST and can be found on Bonnie’s obituary page at johnsonhagglund.com. An interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Groveland Cemetery in Minnetonka.
Bonnie grew up on Minnehaha Creek (Minnetonka Mills) with her parents, Ben & Myrna Meinhardt, four sisters, Carolyn, Mary, Laura and Tina, and her twin brother, Bill. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Oral Roberts University (Tulsa, Oklahoma) earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Bonnie had the heart of a caretaker and worked as a Registered Nurse for 40+ years. She loved adventure and travel, lived in a Kibbutz in Israel and worked at the Spafford Children’s Clinic in Jerusalem. She had a huge heart and passion for Jesus, His word and Jerusalem. Bonnie and her first husband, Jim Frazee, were married for 18 years and raised daughters, Heather Nicole and Brooke Hope in Minnetonka. Bonnie moved to Litchfield, and bought a beautiful hobby farm on Lake Ripley which she was very proud of. She and her daughters enjoyed caring for horses, sheep, chickens, cats, dogs and even gerbils. She loved her church community at Cornerstone and served as a Pioneer Girls leader. In 2006, Bonnie married Neil Heglund and they lived south of Dassel, in the country. They loved to travel and be on the road together and in 2019 they sold their house, bought an RV and spent the rest of Bonnie’s life visiting many beautiful destinations across the States. Bonnie and Neil volunteered with Wycliffe Associates (Bible Translations), socialized with other volunteers, and served the Lord. After more than four years fighting cancer, she passed in Phoenix, Arizona in the care of her family.
Bonnie was a woman after God’s heart. Her highest value and priority were Jesus and to love on and share with others the gift of His grace, love and forgiveness. Secondly, she was most proud of being a mother to her two daughters. Bonnie continues to love and serve the Lord in her new life… in heaven! She will always be loved and missed by many and she looks forward to seeing us all again there.
Bonnie is survived by husband Neil Heglund; daughters, Heather Frazee, and Brooke (Sam) Flood; siblings, Carolyn (Jerry Foecke) Meinhardt, Mary Clark, Laura Meinhardt, Bill (Kim) Meinhardt, Tina (Ron) Hanscome; nieces and nephews, Clay (Vanessa) Clark, Carson (Alicia) Clark, Natalie, Jaydin & Kyle Meinhardt, Nick & Ryan Hanscome.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Myrna Meinhardt.
