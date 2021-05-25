March 13, 2020
Bonnie Lee Roberts, 73, died March 13, 2020. Please join the Roberts family to celebrate Bonnie’s life 3-6 p.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Southbrook Grille in Annandale. All are welcome! Memorial monetary gifts will be donated to Augsburg College study away program.
She was born Jan. 28, 1947 in Osage, Iowa. She was the sixth of seven children born to Grace Luella Golberg Anderson & Gilbert Sylvan Anderson. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1964. She graduated from Augsburg College in 1969 with a Bachelor’s of Arts. She taught high school Spanish and business classes in Litchfield, Kimball, Maple Lake, and Winsted Holy Trinity through the 1990s. In July 1972 she married John (Jack) George Roberts and moved to Lake Sylvia near Annandale, where they resided for the next 45 years. They had two children, Rachel and Jaclyn. They enjoyed wintering in Mexico, Port Aransas, and Aransas Pass, Texas. Jack succumbed to heart disease in 2017.
Bonnie's laugh was infectious. She was a strong and independent farm woman who taught Jack (who was a city boy from Southern Minneapolis) how to hammer a nail. She was a true bad ass in the most respectful way. She was beaten down by life, but didn't let that stop her. She was a true role model for countless people and for that we are grateful to call her mom, grandmother, teacher, sister, friend, aunt, cousin, etc. She taught and spoke Spanish to high schoolers, loved to travel, go to the bar, and mingle with friends. She loved to burn fires and work in the yard. You would have never caught her at the nail salon or spa. She worked very hard for the family and her Lake Sylvia home. RIP Bonfire Bonnie.
She is survived by two sisters, Pat Acker Zazzarino and Phyllis (Charlie) Kirchner; two biological daughters, Rachel (Chris) Oppitz of Park Rapids, Jaclyn (Scott) Howell of Durango, Colorado; three stepsons, John (Lori) Roberts, Jim (Julie) Roberts, Tom (Amanda) Roberts; grandchildren, Cascade Oppitz, Sylvia Roberts, Chloe and Camille Roberts, Thomas Roberts.