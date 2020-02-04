Jan. 24, 2020
Bonnie Mae Nelson, 80, of Buffalo passed away Jan. 24. Memorial service was Tuesday, February 4, with a visitation prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota.
She was born July 31, 1939, to Osborne and Beatrice (Shogren) Nelson, and attended high school in Atwater.
Following her graduation from Atwater, she moved to Minneapolis to begin her career at Prudential.
Bonnie had an independent and adventurous spirit. She loved to travel and take on new experiences. After living in Minneapolis, she decided to move to Hawaii, then Seattle, and finally made her way to her favorite city, Denver.
While exploring the world with friends and family, she would take pictures wherever she went. She worked as a photographer and was known for taking photos at any opportunity she could.
Bonnie was beautiful inside and out. She loved coming home to visit and we loved when she came home. She was loving, kind, witty and had such a sweet smile and gentle demeanor.
Bonnie is survived by her siblings, Roberta (Jim) Swenson, Marge Nelson, Roger (Elvina), Richard (Betty), Darlene (Bob) Mickelson, Carol (John) Olstad and Janet Beety; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert; nephew Justin; and brother-in-law Robert "Curly".
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to suicide prevention, Alzheimer's, Cancer Society, or a donation of your choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be directed to thepetersonchapel.com