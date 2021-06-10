June 4, 2021
Brad K. Nelson, 59, of Litchfield, died Friday June 4, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. on Saturday June 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The funeral will be live-streamed starting at 4:00 p.m., Saturday at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service website.
Brad Kendall Nelson, the son of Allan and Janice (Peterson) Nelson was born March 16, 1962 in Litchfield. He graduated from Litchfield High School and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Brad grew up in Litchfield, living with his parents until moving into the Mykkanen home on Gorman Avenue. Brad had a sweet personality and liked being able to live and work with his friends. He worked at ProWorks in Litchfield for many years. Brad enjoyed listening to country music, watching sports and All-Star Wrestling, eating meals at McDonalds and looking through magazines where he appreciated the beauty of pretty women. Brad loved snuggly blankets, SpongeBob, his housemates and his devoted staff, who were like family to him. The family is grateful to the Hospice that worked with him the last two weeks of his life.
Brad is survived by his brothers, Brent (and Kim) Nelson of Litchfield and Blake (and Kris) Nelson of Eden Prairie; nieces and nephews, Michaella, Paige, Meghan, Sam, and Joe; and great niece Dior Louise.
He was preceded in death by his parents Allan and Janice.
