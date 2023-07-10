July 2, 2023
Bradley "Brad" James Jaster, 57, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 2. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
Brad was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during Desert Storm. After leaving the military, he worked as a supervisor for several different mechanical positions. Brad was an avid poker player and he loved sports.
He is survived by his mother, Betsy Jaster; brother, Brandon Jaster, both of Litchfield; significant other, Carol Grissom of Richmond, Virginia; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy "Bud" Ernest Jaster.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.