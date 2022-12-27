Dec. 22, 2022
Bradley Jay Kusler, 62 of Litchfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Mark Astrup officiating. There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Bradley Jay Kusler, the son of Ray Edward and Arlean Lorraine (Liedle) Kusler, was born Aug. 8, 1960, in Britton, South Dakota. The family moved to Cokato where Brad attended Dassel-Cokato High School and graduated in 1978. Upon graduation Brad attended the Red Wing Technical School. He then served his country in the United States Air Force from Jan. 1980 to Aug. 1983.
On Sept. 25, 1993, Brad was united in marriage to Jennifer Peterson at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato. Together they made their home in Cokato until moving to Litchfield in 1995 where they currently reside.
Brad was employed by First District Association in Litchfield, as a chief boiler engineer for 25 years.
He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. Always looked forward to the fishing trips to Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Also, on his days off work, you could find him walking his dog, Max, whom he loved dearly. Brad loved his family with his whole heart and spending time with them was his ideal day. He loved golfing with family and the innocent competitions that came with, knowing that his daughter would likely beat him. He always enjoyed watching Kyle and Kaity participate in sporting events; he was so proud of his kids. Brad will be lovingly remembered for his crazy sense of humor and for the joy and happiness he brought into the lives of those who had the privilege to know and love him.
In Oct. of 2022, Brad was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer. Brad vowed to do anything it took to battle his sickness. He went to treatment after treatment in attempts to slow the growth of the cancer. Unfortunately, the disease was growing faster than his body could handle. After countless amounts of radiation, chemo, immunotherapy, and hospital stays, his fight came to an end after only two short months.
Brad is survived by his wife Jennifer Kusler of Litchfield; children, Jason Kusler of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kyle Kusler of Lipan, Texas, Kaitlyn Kusler of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Kamren Kusler, Colin Kusler and Maverick Kusler; mother Arlean Kusler of Cokato; siblings, Richard (Pat) Kusler of Dassel, Timothy (Koni) Kusler of Glencoe, Julie Rizzo (significant other Donald Nelson) of Dassel, and Angela Zinda (significant other Kent Erickson) of Hutchinson; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray Kusler.