Dec. 7, 2020
Bradley Menser Midtling, 81, of Litchfield died Dec. 7 at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A graveside service was Tuesday at Burr Oak Cemetery in Grove City.
The son of Menser and Helen (Leason) Midtling, he was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Meeker County. He attended Dassel School District No. 8 and No. 38 and graduated from Grove City High School. He was confirmed at Ness Lutheran Church in 1957 and united in marriage to Clarice Greeley on March 26, 1960, at Union Grove Methodist Church. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a truck driver and worked for Mattson Building Supply and Litchfield Lumber before becoming a self-employed carpenter. Brad enjoyed fishing, golfing, deer hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Kristine) Midtling, Brian (Sharon) Midtling and Lori (John) Holtberg; grandchildren, Amanda Midtling, Andy Midtling, Tony Midtling, Chinah Midtling, Kristopher Cordes, Brett Fank, Dylan Midtling, Joshua Isaacson and Skyler Baker; great-grandchildren, Zach, Lucy, Alex, Alexa, Aubrey, Lacy and Aurelia; sister, Debbie (Gary) Bengston; brothers and sisters in-law, Lois (Jim) Patten, Willis (Sharon) Greeley, Willard (Karen) Greeley and Al Pfingsten; aunt Jeanette Greeley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Menser and Helen; wife, Clarice; sisters, Audrey, Marlene and Shellea; sister in-law, Karen Wendroth; brother in-law, Lee Wendroth.
Memorials are requested to the Litchfield Area Hospice.
Please sign our on-line guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com