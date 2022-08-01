July 8, 2022
Bradly Clair Edgar, 80, of Bird Island, passed away July 8 at his home. Memorial service was Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Susan Christianson. Organist was Cyndi Washburn. Soloist was Amy Hollan, "On Eagle's Wings" and "In The Garden". Remembrances by, Randy Edgar, Kylie Christenson and Keith Blad. Congregational hymns were, "Borning Cry" "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary urn bearers, Doug Breitkreutz, Roger Newman, Glen Kurth, Roger Wiehr, Keith Blad, Don Meyer. Military Honors by Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135.
He was born May 13, 1942, at his home in Sanborn to Bruce and Helen (Powers) Edgar. He was baptized on July 26, 1942, at the Methodist Church in Sanborn. The family moved to Hartland when Brad was in the sixth grade. He attended school in New Richland until moving to Hector in 1957 during his sophomore year. He graduated from Hector High School in 1960. Brad attended Mankato State University, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and economics.
After graduation, Brad worked for his father at the Hector Elevator for six months. In 1965 he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and proudly served his country until he received an honorable discharge on Nov. 6, 1970, having attained the rank of SP5. In 1965, he started work as a credit representative for International Harvester. On May 1, 1967, he was hired as a teller at the Security State Bank in Hector. Throughout his years at the bank, he became an assistant loan officer, assistant cashier, cashier, and vice president. He was promoted to president in 1990 and remained in that position until his retirement in 2007.
Brad married Cheryl Anderson on Sept. 23, 1967. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Bethany, Derek and Stephen. They made their home in Hector until moving to Bird Island in October 2019. Brad's first love was his family. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren and was so proud of each one of them.
Brad's lifelong love for the outdoors and sports began at an early age, spending time with his brothers and friends swimming in the Cottonwood River, exploring the wooded areas around Sanborn, or playing baseball. He spent many hours on the baseball field as a coach for Hector's Little League and American Legion baseball teams, or playing center field for the Hector Flyers. He also enjoyed bowling, basketball, softball and golf. One of his favorites was the annual Edgar Open, where, for 42 years, he golfed with three generations of family members at courses throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota.
Brad was happiest when he was out in the woods enjoying nature's beauty, hunting deer, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, or on a lake in northern Minnesota or Canada fishing for walleye with family and friends. Brad enjoyed listening to country western music, traveling throughout the United States and reading books about the Civil War and Native American history.
Brad was an active member in the community, serving over the years as a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hector Lions, American Legion, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Kiwanis, Hector Economic Development Association, Ag Committee of the Minnesota Bankers Association, and as past president of the Renville County Bankers Association. He also served on the board of directors of the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center and Oakdale Country Club.
After struggling with multiple health issues over the past six years, Brad passed away peacefully at his home in Bird Island.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Bird Island; daughter Bethany Christenson of Baxter; son Stephen Edgar of Oskaloosa, Iowa; grandchildren, Cassidy, Kylie and Kennedy Christenson, Adriana Biskey, Loghan and Tyler Edgar; great-grandchild, Ashtyn Patterson; brothers, Terry (Natalie) Edgar of St. Louis Park and Randy Edgar of Bloomington; sisters in-law, Marcine Edgar of Lakeville and Annette Meeks of St. Peter; brother in-law David (Carol) Anderson of Lake Oswego, Oregon; stepmother Marion Style of St. James; and many nieces, nephews and their families, as well as extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Helen Edgar; son Derek Edgar; grandson Matthew Edgar; brothers, Roger and Keith Edgar; father and mother in-law, J. Donald and Arlein Anderson; and brother-in-law Robert Meeks.
Blessed be his memory.
