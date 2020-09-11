Sept. 7, 2020
Brenda G. Kruse, 68, of Cosmos, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, at her home in rural Cosmos. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept, 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. David Markworth officiating. Organist is Robin Kruse. Soloist is Robin Kruse “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns are “In The Garden” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.” Honorary urn bearers are Dustin Kruse, David Lee, Jayden Kruse, Dominic Bullard, Jasmine Bullard, Jesse Van Nurden, Leon Koebnick, Bristal Jaster, and Dolan Jaster. Urn bearer is Brenda’s Grandson, Dylan Kruse
Brenda Gail Kruse was born June 27, 1952, in Bainbridge Naval Base Hospital, Maryland. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Joyce (Hagedorn) Radloff. Brenda was baptized in July of 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dover, Delaware and later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 30, 1967, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She received her education in Cosmos and was a graduate with the Cosmos High School Class of 1970.
May 12, 1973, Brenda was united to marriage to Duane Kruse at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with five children, Dean, Brad, Cristy, Matt, and Jason. Brenda and Duane resided on their farm in rural Cosmos. They shared 47 years of marriage.
Brenda spent many years helping on the farm with the dairy cattle and taking care of her children. She worked at Fingerhut, Jennie-O, More 4, and Ecumen Oaks and Pines.
Brenda was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time on the farm. Brenda especially enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren.
Brenda passed away Monday, Sept. 7, at her home in rural Cosmos, at the age of 68 years. She will be greatly missed. Blessed be her memory.
Brenda is survived by her husband Duane Kruse of Cosmos; children, Dean Kruse and his wife Cammi, of Cosmos, Brad Kruse of Hutchinson, Cristy Kruse of Cosmos, Matt Kruse and his significant other Jessica, of Hutchinson, Jason Kruse and his wife Susan, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dustin Kruse, Dylan Kruse, David Lee, Jayden Kruse, Dominic Bullard, Jasmine Bullard, Bristal Jaster, and Dolan Jaster; mother Joyce Radloff of Cosmos; uncle Larry Radloff of Hector; aunt Sandy Radloff of Hector; sisters-in-law, Linda Radloff of Cosmos, Donna Hoff of Litchfield, Diane Van Nurden of Stewart; many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father Gilbert Radloff; brother Brian Radloff; father and mother-in-law, Fred and DeLorna Kruse; brothers-in-law, Dennis Hoff, and James Van Nurden; grandparents, Edward Hagedorn and his wife Minnie, and Lawrence Radloff and his wife Emma.
