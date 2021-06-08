June 6, 2021
Brenda Quast, 64, formerly of St. James, died Sunday, June 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Visitation will be just prior to services at the cemetery on Thursday.
Brenda Joyce Bakke was born June 21, 1956, in Slayton, to parents Alvin and Betty Irene (Kathman) Bakke. Brenda grew up in the Slayton, Springfield and Madelia areas, she graduated from St. James High School in 1974. After high school she attended school in Mankato where she became a nursing assistant. She lived in Fairfax where she owned and operated a restaurant before moving to Hutchinson where she worked at HTI and many years at 3M. She retired from 3M early due to health issues. She married Steven ‘Woody’ Quast in Hutchinson. Due to her health issues, she lived at Oak Lawn Nursing Home in Mankato for a number of years before moving to The Beacon in Lake Crystal in late 2020. In her younger years, Brenda loved horseback riding, walking, cooking and taking motorcycle trips with Woody. She loved her mom’s homemade noodles. Brenda will be remembered as a spit-fire, good hearted person and a hard worker.
She is survived by her mother Betty Fischer of St. James; siblings, Bruce Bakke of Truman, Doug (Doreen) Bakke of Springfield, Pat Matter of St. James, Steven Bakke of St. James, Kathy Francis of Glenwood, Jeff (Jeanie) Bakke of Minneapolis, Brad Bakke of St. James, Todd (liz) Bakke of Mankato, Curt Bakke of Bunn, North Carolina, Chad Bakke of St. James, Laurie (Ricky) Williams of Duluth; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Woody; father Alvin; sister-in-law Jean Bakke; and brother-in-law Tony Matter.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at sturmfh.com.