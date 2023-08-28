Aug. 25, 2023
Brenda Kae Rueckert, 70, of Grove City died Friday at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City.
The daughter of George and Ruth (Anderson) Goldberg, she was born Jan. 2, 1953, in Moorhead. She graduated in 1971 from Barnesville High School. She attended Ridgewater College and received both her bachelor and masters degrees at St. Cloud State University. She was united in marriage to Dean Rueckert on Aug. 11, 1973, in Barnesville. Brenda was the administrative assistant at Litchfield High School for six years before becoming a special education teacher at Litchfield Elementary, where she taught until her retirement. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Over the years Dean and Brenda fostered 28 children. She enjoyed reading, camping and playing games. She loved children and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Dean, of Grove City; children, Kerri (Michael) Hendrickson of Grove City, Jesse (Katie) of Rice and Daniel (Jennifer) of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren, Christian (Keyaria), Alexandra, Saraya, Vera, Sterling, Lincoln, Ellie, Asher and Oscar; four bonus grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Kinsley; and siblings Ione Hammer, Mary Perez, Linda Smith and Deb Sandstrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth; and sister, Janet Holt.
