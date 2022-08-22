July 31, 2022
Brent Edward Markgraf, 47, of Jordan died July 31. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Gopher Campfire Conservation Club on 24718 County Highway 7 in Hutchinson. Family and friends are welcome to arrive at 10:30 a.m. to meet with Brent’s family. The celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and music to follow.
Brent was born on April 25, 1975, to Edward and Patricia (Troska) Markgraf, the third of their six children.
Brent attended elementary and secondary school in Hutchinson. As an adult Brent’s career spanned manufacturing, trucking and construction, and he earned both commercial driver and general contractor licenses. Fascinated by machines of any type, Brent decided to make a significant life change in 2020 when he enrolled at Hennepin Technical College as an adult student to pursue a degree in robotics and automation technologies. Brent excelled academically, earning President List honors every semester and a significant scholarship from the PMMI Association. At the time of his passing Brent was leveraging his education at 3M as an automation technician.
While Brent enjoyed his studies and career, his real passion was being a father to his four children and two bonus children, Elayna Markgraf, Tanner Markgraf, Hunter Markgraf, Drake Markgraf, Jackson Heath, and Grace Heath. When Brent was not attending an extracurricular activity, chaperoning a field trip, driving someone to practice or a game, or cheering in the stands for one of his kids, he could be found outdoors. An avid sportsman, Brent loved hunting, snowmobiling, hiking, fishing and boating.
Brent will forever be cherished by his partner, Heather MacColl Heath and his large, loving family. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Patricia; siblings Michelle Uecker (Brent), Stacy Damlow (Brent), Elizabeth Karnik (Brandon), Bryan Markgraf (Tasha), and Christopher Markgraf (Amber); and 15 nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.